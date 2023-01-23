The number of professionals living in Brazil but working abroad increased by 491% between 2020 and 2022, according to an exclusive survey by Husky, a platform that facilitates the receipt of international transfers.

Brazilians in the information technology area are the most sought after by foreign companies, but professionals from other areas have also become sought after for this model, such as designers, digital influencers, and streamers.

As per the survey, in March 2020, at the start of the pandemic, there were 1,251 Husky users. At the end of November 2022, there were 11,284. The total number of professionals working in Brazil for companies abroad may be higher, as not all of them use the platform that conducted the survey.

For experts, the movement reflects the consolidation of the home office and changes in labor laws, such as those that allowed hybrid work.

Some companies have alternatives at the time of admission, such as the Brazilian startup Mesa. In the company’s contract, the professional can choose whether he prefers remote, hybrid or face-to-face. “We have employees spread all over Brazil and even in other countries. In our case, the remote option is of paramount importance”, says Larysse Gurgel, responsible for people management at the company.

According to Maurício Carvalho, CTO at Husky, the permanence of remote work after the pandemic is also motivated by the flexibility of this model. “This has to do with lifestyle and has become a determining factor for an employee to stay with the company”, he says.

The information technology area, according to the survey, is the most attractive for positions abroad. Within the segment, software developers are the most sought after. They represent 84% of the search.

Johnathan Alves, 28, is a senior software engineer at a remote American company that has had no physical space since it was founded. Prior to his current job, he worked remotely for two other foreign companies.

The first experience was in 2020, in a consultancy in the United States. After two months, he decided to resign for not having adapted. In less than a year, he managed to get selected in a startup in Malta. At the time of hiring, the employer signaled that, after the pandemic improved, it would be necessary to migrate to the face-to-face model. “But after ten months with the company he said there was no point in going to Europe,” he recalls. The boss accepted the request.

For five years, lawyer Caroline Florian, for example, has been working in the customer service department of an American company responsible for a task management application. She decided to take on a remote position abroad due to the overload of her old job. “I thought about my future. Of course, it was an adjustment to my routine, but I don’t plan on going back. I gained time for myself, ”she comments.

Without CLT support

In common, in addition to adopting the home office concept, Johnathan and Caroline follow the same type of work: legal entity (PJ). In this case, they do not have the rights provided for in the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT), such as the 13th, termination and other rules of the Brazilian norm. In practice, each foreign company may have a specific policy. This means that legislation can differ depending on the country of interest and the company’s culture.

According to the lawyer active in Labor Law Maria Laura Alves, according to the laws of the country, a foreign company needs to have a part of the Brazilian capital to hire a professional through the CLT. When this is not possible, the ideal is to “choose the most beneficial law for the worker”. However, there are no laws that typify the modality. Like PCs serving in Brazil, Caroline and Johnathan issue monthly invoices to collect their salary. Both pay taxes and accounting service.

But, before signing a contract, the lawyer suggests that the professional thoroughly read the topics of the document to avoid irregularities. Even so, there are loopholes that can create conflict between the functions of the PJ modality and the CLT.

“This is the great discussion of the Labor Court”, says Alves. The issue of transparency in hiring is something defended by Nina da Hora, communication scientist and director of Instituto Da Hora. She emphasizes the need to “discuss the importance of regulation in the area”.

Behind the scenes of the ‘boom’ of hiring

Experts have analyzed this trend of working remotely from Brazil abroad, which is not unprecedented, but has been accelerated, among other factors, by the pandemic. For Nina da Hora, the devaluation of the real in recent years has reduced the cost of labor. “It was cheap for foreign companies, but these hirings do not guarantee rights”, criticizes the scientist.

Guilherme Massa, co-founder of Liga Ventures, says that the “blackout” in the workforce has led to a reorganization of the market for technology professionals. As a result, workers began to observe sectors other than the IT area, such as health, agribusiness and banks, whose spaces are implementing digital native products. “This is part of the beginning of the technological turnaround, which made the demand for talent soar”, he adds.

Regarding the recent waves of layoffs announced by technology titans, such as Microsoft, some specialists explain that this does not imply the growth of remote occupations in the area. This is because the movement is inserted in a scenario of global recession.

According to Leo Rapini, CTO of B.NOUS, while there is a “reduction in investments that is valid for the entire industry”, qualified professionals are more flexible for the new market model.

About to complete a year at the American startup, software engineer Johnathan Alves rules out the possibility of on-site employment, as he does not plan to leave São Paulo. “I see myself in a hybrid job at most,” he says.

He bet on strategies recommended by experts and on tactics he learned from personal experiences to achieve a resume that adds up to three passages by foreign companies during the pandemic period. The main one, according to the developer, is the language. He took an English course for four years and practiced speaking before interviews. Today, he seeks to improve written communication, the format in which he most interacts with the team.

Another resource used by the professional was the LinkedIn Premium subscription service, a network in which he searched for vacancies, exchanged ideas with developers and sent resumes.

“I used to send a message and my CV directly to whoever posted the vacancy”, he explains. This method increased the chance of being seen by the recruiter. In addition to these suggestions, experts provide guidance for people who want to pursue a career in the home office without the traditional activities of the face-to-face model, such as networking, meetings and physical space. Check out some of them:

Boost your profile on job platforms

Having an up-to-date profile is crucial to attracting recruiters. A good start is to present a quality photo. Karuna Lopes, LinkedIn’s Head of Communication for Latin America and Iberia, lists three essential tips for entering the focus of foreign companies: a complete profile on the platform, highlighting having knowledge in the language of the target country, filtering searches for remote vacancies in interest, as well as updating the skills list.

This last suggestion, in particular, is important to enhance an international career. Karuna indicates that soft skills, such as emotional intelligence, communication and resilience, should be exercised.

“These skills can be added to the users’ profile, but they can also be highlighted through content production. This helps companies to see beyond technical skills, which can be decisive in the search for a position in another country”, he reinforces.

invest in the language

Working remotely for foreign companies requires that the professional previously know the native language of the country. To face meetings, make yourself understood, present grammatical knowledge and develop satisfactory reports, the way is to exercise writing, suggests Juliana Rosa, sales executive and exchange consultant at Ebony English.

Among the tools available to facilitate communication are “listening and watching television news with subtitles in the same spoken language, listening to and transcribing podcasts, as well as following local radio stations [buscar sites das emissoras na internet]”, recommends.

Juliana also points out that it is necessary to lose the shame of public speaking in order to gain confidence. “It is important for anyone who is learning a second language to understand that communication will fluctuate until they get practice”, she reinforces.

Search about the company

To attract the attention of recruiters, it is essential to be aligned with the company’s culture, says Daniela Tessler, partner at Odgers Berndtson. She says you have to be careful with what is posted on the networks. During the research stage, Daniela advises that it is worth doing a search on the government website of the desired country and being inspired by real stories. Getting to know the company’s policy in more depth can also be a tool to help with the content of the Cover Letter.

Got a position abroad? Now it’s time to work on productivity

Despite practicing the remote model, software engineer Johnathan Alves warns that the home office can reduce productivity in some cases.

“You have to practice focus, because it is difficult to separate when it is work and when it is not”, he stresses.

He points out three factors that help him to guarantee concentration during the day: good equipment, a comfortable office, a quiet environment without distractions. “In the remote, your work will speak for you”, he summarizes.