In your opinion, are we heading, with the generalization of teleworking, towards an upheaval in the current organization of work?

Daniel Linhart I do not think so. What has characterized managerial modernization since 1968 is the management’s desire to make permanent changes to working methods, while using the excuse of employer confidence in employees. These changes, however, most of the time, in the same direction, that of atomization and individualization of work collectives. We have already seen this in the 1980s and 1990s, with the rise of personal goals, individual evaluations that managers defended as a way for workers to demonstrate their autonomy and inventiveness. More recently, open space offices have been set up, under the pretext of facilitating exchanges and meetings. But it was also a means of surveillance and control, since each one sees what the other is doing. Recently, the “HRDs of happiness” have appeared, whose goal is to make employees believe that the company is their home, by offering them concierge services, yoga, exhibitions, table football. The goal is for employees to spend long hours there and feel good about it. Teleworking is rather the opposite: it is the home that becomes the company. But, in reality, the organization of work remains fundamentally prescribed and imposed. On the one hand, remote working and new technologies allow significant control to supervise and monitor employees. On the other hand, by offering their workforce to work independently at home, the management seems to show confidence in their employees. This is one of the patterns behind which management always runs, with a very controlled organization of work under the guise of a discourse of confidence. There is a headlong rush from management to maintain employee subordination, while claiming managerial goodwill.

Do employees not risk losing the meaning of their work by officiating at home?

Daniel Linhart Isolated, alone at home, employees can no longer discuss, collaborate, compare their point of view with that of others, seek advice as they sometimes can in an open space. It generates anxiety at the idea of ​​not being able to do it on your own. Since employees are no longer confronted with their screens and digital meetings, teleworking has a derealistic, artificial, virtual side. Employees are far from the collective, even if it is less and less promising. Ultimately, this presents a risk of disengagement of employees vis-à-vis their work. In fact, it risks losing its meaning, since working is essentially working with others and for others. If they lose the prospect of cooperating with others to produce something useful to society, some will lose sight of the value and interest of what they are doing. However, we can be sure that, in a few years, management will have found another model to deal with this disengagement. The managerial logic is to try to maintain the grip on the employees by creating methods which are constantly renewed so as not to be challenged. And the atomization produced by these models means that the protest will diminish, since, with the break-up, the collective capacity for questioning is reduced.

Do the bosses have an interest in keeping the employees in the posture of teleworkers?

Daniel Linhart Company management was afraid that, at home, employees would manage to truncate their missions, to deceive their hierarchy, to pretend. But they were surprisingly surprised during confinement when they saw that they gave their all. By rejoicing so quickly, however, employers are surely deluding themselves. The employees were indeed happy to work at home since, during the epidemic, outside the home was dangerous. But the pandemic is not going to last forever and these are not normal working conditions. In addition, there are many people who do not have the possibility of teleworking, particularly in logistics, in factories, on construction sites, in hospitals. We sometimes hear that this will create a disconnect between those who have the possibility of staying at home and the others. But to think of it like that is a way of saying that telecommuting is a privilege. This was, of course, protection in a time of a pandemic, but the rest of the time, what is the basis for this? It is above all a possibility for employers to make teleworkers more docile, since, in the event of a dispute, they will be told that, faced with less well-off people, they should be content with what they have. This is an argument for teleworkers to more easily accept certain modalities decided by company management.