If the PC goes on strike in the home office or the office computer is on a trip, the helping man from the specialist department no longer comes by in person. Companies like Teamviewer or Anydesk control remotely.

Not only in times of Corona they are extremely practical and proven for problems of all kinds around the computer: Remote maintenance software steps in when the employee in the home office needs targeted PC support from the headquarters. And the same software also helps the grandchildren, who shows his grandparents how to get their stubborn Windows under control again. The principle is always: the specialist connects to the computer remotely and works with it as if he were there. In this way, IT support is organized in companies, and technicians save time and travel costs.

The best known is the Teamviewer software. They and many other programs always work identically. Both sides install the respective app on their PC, both are online at the same time, and the person seeking help then releases his or her own computer to the specialist who is helping. This in turn can access the computer remotely after successful login. He can work with the mouse and keyboard, enter commands, read out and check values ​​or start other software. On the remote-controlled computer you can set that the cursor always remains visible. In this way, you can see exactly what the helper is doing.