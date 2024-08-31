The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi revealed the provision of remote consultation services via augmented reality technologies for people about to get married and unstable families, by booking a virtual appointment with one of the mentors and consultants affiliated with the “Medim Center for Family Preparation” or joining virtual workshops from anywhere, noting that the center provides an integrated package of services and programs directed to citizens in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, whether they are people about to get married or families.

The department confirmed that the center provides a comprehensive set of support services for people who are about to get married and start the journey of forming a family, whether they need support and guidance on psychological, social or economic aspects during the marriage journey, or they need advice and guidance, especially for families, on ways to raise children positively or on how to achieve family harmony and stability.

The department explained that the center organizes many workshops and sessions dedicated to groups, covering diverse and wide-ranging topics related to marriage, family life and raising children. It also provides an opportunity for people about to get married and families to learn from each other and benefit from their shared experiences.

Information and dates about programs and workshops will be provided periodically on the “Medeem” electronic platform and social media platforms.

She pointed out that the services and programmes are provided by a qualified elite of specialists and experts in the fields of marital and family relations and psychological counsellors, noting that the centre provides its services through three main groups, including a programme to rehabilitate those about to get married, a family counselling service, a family mediation service, post-divorce consultations, educational programmes, in addition to a visitation service for the child in custody.

She stressed that ensuring the confidentiality of information is a top priority for the center, given the sensitivity of the issues that people about to get married, couples and families may face, noting that the information that will be shared with the mentors will be kept within a framework of confidentiality and privacy.

The department pointed out that the “Medim Family Preparation Center” provides its services by working on several axes, including guidance and counseling in the pre-marriage stage, preparing those about to get married, and newly married couples on how to manage all matters related to married life and forming a family, by drawing inspiration from the authentic Emirati values ​​that are characterized by wisdom and moderation in wedding party practices, leading to the formation of stable and cohesive families capable of raising righteous children who contribute to building a cohesive society; in addition to providing family counseling services to families facing challenges to help them overcome them.

It is worth noting that the Midem Center is the first of its kind in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in the field of family preparation; and it contributes to achieving a successful marriage journey and a reassuring family life through a package of preventive services and early interventions, in addition to subsequent follow-up services; with the aim of preparing young people for marriage by educating them and providing them with the necessary skills to support the stability of the family and children, strengthen the bonds between family members, and promote a culture of positive and responsible upbringing in raising children.

“Journey of a Lifetime”

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi confirmed that the Midem Family Preparation Center offers those about to get married an interactive experience called “The Journey of a Lifetime,” which includes detailed stations that help them design and choose many elements of the wedding ceremony, in line with the principles of the Midem model for women’s weddings; individual and joint session halls and training sessions; and the center’s programs designed according to the best international practices and standards, and in a manner that takes into account the national identity; as the center provides an integrated package of services supported by the latest technological innovations and augmented reality techniques, presented by an elite group of experts, specialists and guides in the fields of marital relations, family and psychological counseling.

• Ensuring the confidentiality of information is a top priority for the center, due to the sensitivity of the issues that people about to get married, couples and families may face.

• Those about to get married can book a virtual appointment with a mentor or consultant from the center or join a virtual workshop from anywhere.