Not long after his cryptocurrency hedge fund collapsed last year, sparking a market crash that devastated the industry, Kyle Davies flew to Bali. While his company was liquidated and law enforcement opened investigations on two continents, he painted in cafes and read Hemingway on the beach.

He traveled through Thailand and admired the architecture in Malaysia. He posted a photo from a private zoo in Dubai showing him stroking a tiger chained to a post.

One night in Bali, Davies consumed hallucinogenic mushrooms with some colleagues from the crypto world. “You look at the stars, and the stars just move”, he recalled last month in Barcelona, ​​where he was on vacation with his wife and two young daughters.

As it turns out, life as a cryptocurrency outcast wasn’t so bad.

A year ago, Three Arrows Capital, the hedge fund founded by Davies and Su Zhu, both now 36, imploded. Adored by hundreds of thousands of Twitter followers, Davies and Zhu had been crypto superstars, known for their trading acumen and bold market predictions.

Their influence allowed them to obtain hundreds of millions of dollars in loans from leading firms and place big bets on the future of the industry.

When his hedge fund went bust, it took a large chunk of the industry with it. The crisis drained the savings of millions of amateur investors and plunged other companies into bankruptcy.

But Davies and Zhu report thriving. They left Singapore, where Three Arrows was based, and traveled across Asia. Davies began to meditate. Zhu played video games and found a surf instructor. His former partners in the crypto world criticized him in the press.but he made new friends: surfers and Ultimate Fighting Championship competitors.

“They had a lot of empathy and sympathy for me,” Zhu said. “They get beaten in a big fight, they lose endorsements or whatever, and they all cry. But then, the fighter himself—his mind of him has already moved on to the next match.”

After the cryptocurrency industry collapsed last year, wiping out more than a trillion dollars from the market, some of the top figures in the business were held to account.

Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is under criminal investigation and faces a lawsuit from the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the FTX exchange, is under house arrest in California, awaiting trial on fraud charges.

However, many other top executives have avoided serious repercussions, having taken their money and left sooner. The founders of Three Arrows are two prominent examples. They are still living comfortably, after running a fund that oversaw more than $4 billion at its peak. Davies and Zhu declined to provide an estimate of their total wealth, but said they had saved enough not to have to go back to work.

Neither of them was willing to apologize for the collapse. Three Arrows owes its creditors $3.3 billion; the company was registered in the British Virgin Islands, and its court-appointed liquidators there say Davies and Zhu have refused to cooperate in the recovery process.

Davies and Zhu say that they did nothing wrong. They said they had faced death threats, but no government agency had sued them or sought their arrest.

A friend recently asked Davies if he felt any remorse. “Regret for what?”, he said that he replied.

In recent months, Davies and Zhu have been planning a comeback. In April, they introduced the Open Exchange, a marketplace for traders who lost money in last year’s crypto crashes. Clients will be able to buy and sell claims to the failing estates of defunct cryptocurrency firms like FTX and possibly Three Arrows.

Davies and Zhu founded Three Arrows in 2012 when they were in their 20s. By 2021, when crypto prices hit record highs, Davies and Zhu were managing billions of dollars, investing in crypto startups and borrowing hundreds of millions to fuel even bigger bets. Zhu amassed 500,000 followers on Twitter, promoting his theory of a “crypto supercycle” destined to push the price of Bitcoin past $1 million.

For a time, the bets paid off. The press reported that Zhu spent $35 million on a mansion in Singapore. The two founders also chose a superyacht, with five decks, two retractable sundecks and a swimming pool.

But last year, many of Three Arrows’ cryptocurrency bets quickly began to fail. When the market crashed, the founders’ lenders ordered them to pay back hundreds of millions of dollars. —money that Three Arrows no longer had.

One of Three Arrows’ biggest creditors was Voyager Digital, a crypto bank that had lent it some $700 million. After Three Arrows defaulted on that loan, Voyager became insolvent and the savings of millions of its clients were wiped out.

Zhu said his lawyers had assured him that Three Arrows shares were “whiter than white.” By the time the firm was wound up last June, he and Davies were in Bali.

“You eat very greasy pork dishes, drink a lot of alcohol, go to the beach and just meditate.Davies said.

Last June, a court in the British Virgin Islands assigned liquidators from consulting firm Teneo to take over the fund and recover more than $3 billion owed to creditors. For weeks the whereabouts of the founders were not known publicly. The liquidators complained in court that Davies and Zhu were withholding crucial records.

Davies and Zhu said they have cooperated with the legal process. But in December, a lawyer for the liquidators, Adam Goldberg, told a bankruptcy judge that the two men “failed to deliver the information and assets required by their obligations to creditors”.

So far, none of the government’s investigations into Three Arrows have led to any charges.

The superyacht never sailed. The yard canceled its contract with Davies and Zhu when they missed a final payment.

But in Barcelona last month, Davies dined at Els Pescadors and ordered oysters, croquettes, local wine and three rounds of whiskey. He left the restaurant at midnight, beaming.

“if anyone has any problemDavies stated, “just go to bali”.

DAVID YAFFE-BELLANY

THE NEW YORK TIMES