“Round 12” of the ADNOC Professional League witnessed an unprecedented “Remontada”, especially since the transition from loss to victory was repeated in 4 matches, the most prominent of which was the “Summit” between Shabab Al-Ahly and Al-Wasl, which witnessed a large crowd attendance, as the “Knights” advanced by goal. The first was in the 8th minute through Bala, but the “Emperor” tipped the scales to a 2-1 lead, after scoring two goals in the 39th and 86th minutes, scored by Harris and Caio Canedo.

The “exciting remontada”, which was considered the “surprise” of the round, was represented by Khor Fakkan’s victory over Al-Wahda 3-2, where “Al-Anabi” took the lead with a goal by Omar Khirbin, after 13 minutes, and Laurence responded with a “hat-trick” and despite Al-Wahda’s return in the last minutes with the second goal, However, the “Annabi Remontada” did not, and Khor Fakkan won after losing two consecutive matches, which is the second victory for the “Eagles” in the last 6 matches.

Al Samawi Stadium witnessed a “remontada” for the home team against the “Tigers”, after Ittihad Kalba advanced with the first goal after 36 minutes through a sack, but Bani Yas returned in the second half and scored two goals, the first in the 56th minute, and the second in the fourth minute of counted time. Stoppage time, and the match is breathing its last breath.

The “Dean” prevented the Falcons from being surprised, and turned their loss with a goal into a win. The Emirates took the lead in the second minute of stoppage time in the first half, and “Blue” scored two goals in the 88th and sixth minutes of stoppage time at the end of the match.

The “Remontada” changed the shape of the ranking table, and gave Al-Wasl the title of “Winter Champion,” and deprived Shabab Al-Ahly of “runner-up” and getting close to the top. Bani Yas, Al-Nasr, and Khor Fakkan also advanced in the standings, while the loss deprived Al-Wahda of entering the “adults’ box.”

The round witnessed the phenomenon of exciting stoppage time goals, which brought victory to one team at the expense of others, as it witnessed 7 stoppage time goals out of 24 goals in the round, most notably Al Nassr’s winning goal scored by Monolo in the 96th minute, and the match witnessed the “Falcons” goal in the second minute of the match. stoppage time for the first half, while Baniyas' goal in the 94th minute was the most exciting after giving Al-Samawi the full mark, and Khorfakkan star Laurensi scored his second goal against Al-Wahda in the fourth minute of stoppage time for the first half, and in the same match he scored. Lucas, the Al-Wahda player, scored his team's second goal in the 95th minute, and Ali Mabkhout, the Al-Jazira player, scored against Hatta in the 90th minute, among the last-meter goals.

