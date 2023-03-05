Paris (dpa)

Paris Saint-Germain strengthened its lead in the French Football League, by defeating its guest Nantes 4/2, in the competitions of the 26th stage of the competition.

Paris Saint-Germain raised its tally to 63 points in first place, nine points behind second-placed Marseille, who is facing its host Rennes today in the same stage competitions. On the other hand, Nantes’ balance stuck at 28 points in thirteenth place.

Paris Saint-Germain advanced through Argentine star Lionel Messi in the 12th minute, before Gwen Hagam of Nantes scored the second goal for Paris by mistake in his own goal in the 17th minute.

Nantes managed to score two goals before the end of the first half, through Ludovic Blass in the 31st minute and Ignatius Janago in the 38th minute.

In the second half, Paris regained control of the match and succeeded in scoring the third goal through Danilo Pereira in the 60th minute, before Kylian Mbappe added the fourth goal in the second minute of the counted time instead of lost for the second half.