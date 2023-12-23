Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Nasr came from behind against its guest, the Emirates, into an exciting 2-1 victory, in the match that took place at Al Maktoum Stadium, at the start of the “Round 12” matches, of the “ADNOC Professional League”, and the Spanish El Cácer scored the goal to put the visitors ahead, before the end of the first half. Minute 47”, and “Blue” returned in “killer time”, with goals from defender Gustavo Alex in the 88th minute, and Italian Gabbiadini from a penalty kick in the 96th minute.

“The Brigadier”, whose “Badr” completed its victories against the “Falcons”, with the 14th victory in the history of the two teams’ confrontations in the “Professional League”, raised his score to “15 points” in eighth place “temporarily”, compared to the survival of the “Falcons”, which suffered the ninth loss. In his record, the eighth in a row in last place with “5 points”.

The Dutchman Alfred Schrader, the “Commander” coach, appointed the Senegalese Moussa Ndiaye as a starter on the “Blue” roster, to compensate for the absence of the “Captain” Adel Taarabt due to the accumulation of warnings, while the national team, Arif Schlenk, the “interim” coach of the “Falcons” team, kept the Spaniard Iniesta on the bench.

The “Falcons” were forced to play with ten players, before the completion of the first half hour, after Salem Ali was expelled with a direct red card, by a decision from referee Muhammad Abdullah Hassan, after returning to “video technology” in the 27th minute, following a reckless game, which was the first red card for Salem Ali. “30 years” in 102 matches in the “Pro League”.

The numerical deficiency did not prevent the “Falcons” from gaining the lead with a goal scored by Spaniard Paco Alcacer in the second minute of counted time instead of stoppage time for the first half with the first direct shot on the “Al-Ameed” goal, which is the Spanish striker’s fifth goal in the league during the current season, and the fourth with a shirt. His current club is Emirates.

The “Dean” pressed hard in the second half with the aim of adjusting the score, before its resident Brazilian defender, Gustavo Alex, succeeded in equalizing with a header in the 88th minute, translating a cross from the “substitute” Abdulaziz Sanqour from the right side.

Italian Manolo Gabbiadini succeeded in scoring the second goal for the “Al-Ameed” team from a penalty kick in the 96th minute, giving “Al-Azhar” valuable winning points in the fatal time.