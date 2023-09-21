‘There is room at the back’ became tense after Jimmy stayed late doing some reports at the corporation for Remo; However, at the meeting the next day he realized that they were in vain. He confronted him at the end and discovered the plan that Alessia’s ex-boyfriend has with him. ‘Mike’s’ nephew did not hide anymore and told him: “Alessia is a lot to you and that’s why I’m going to take her away from you.” At that, the youngest of the Gonzales did not hesitate to respond and pushed him.

#Remo #threatens #Jimmy #Alessia #forget