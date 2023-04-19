The rider had already participated in the program in the past. That’s when.

Those who consistently follow the throne over of Men and Women he surely recognized a few days ago Oar. The man returned to the studio to woo Paula Ruocco but unfortunately the knowledge between the two ended practically immediately. After only two outings, an aperitif and a breakfast, the lady decided to break up with him even though he had arrived in the program just for her.

And the reasons for the choice found criticism from those in the studio. Paola has come to insinuate that Remo has re-participated in Men and women not to woo her but just to get visibility since she had discovered that the man had already been in the studio a few years ago. An insinuation that has found the disagreement of several people.

Source: web

In fact Remo had already been in the studio in the 2020 edition but his participation in Men and Women had only lasted 3 weeks due to the covid. The outbreak of the pandemic caused the program to close and so he returned to his usual life.

Who is Remo of Men and Women

Remo is 57 years old and comes from Puglia, precisely from Ginosa. As told by himself, he never married but had a 25-year relationship. He is a professional nurse by work as revealed by Maria De Filippi herself and is not employed in Taranto as many may think but in Matera where he carries out his profession.

He is passionate about sports, in fact he played football as a young man and loves running and paragliding as it is possible to find out from the photos published on social networks. Occasionally he also participates in some half marathons obtaining surprising results. He loves his work very much and since he was a child he has had the disposition to help others.

However, he never hid his dream of entering the world of entertainment. In an interview circulating on the web Remo admitted that he has always been attracted to this sector also thanks to his father who was a hairdresser on the Miss Italia staff.