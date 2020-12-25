Bollywood’s famous choreographer Remo D’Souza was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack. He arrived home last Friday after being discharged for a week in hospital. Remo D’Souza’s health is now much better than before. His wife Liezel D’Souza has shared the post on Christmas Day. In this, he has thanked Salman Khan.

Liezel shared a picture with her husband

Liezel shared a picture on her Instagram account on Friday. In this, she is seen hugging her husband Remo D’Souza. Lijel wrote with this picture, ‘My best Christmas gift ever …. I will cherish this moment forever. I am embracing you after a week of emotional ups and downs. I know that I behave like a superwoman in front of you, but suddenly I felt like a small child who is lost somewhere. The only thing I trusted was either God or your promise that you would return after fighting like a warrior. ‘



Liezel To salman khan Said thank you

Liezel further wrote, “I would like to thank Salman Khan from the bottom of my heart, who has been an emotional support for me.” Thank you very much brother you are an angel who is always present. In addition, Liesel has thanked the staff of Kokilaben Hospital.

Remo D’Souza has done many films director

Remo D’Souza has choreographed songs in many Bollywood films. Apart from this, he has also directed many films. His last film was ‘ABCD 2’. Apart from this, Remo D’Souza has also judged many reality shows.