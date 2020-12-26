Lizail, wife of Bollywood’s famous director and dance choreographer Remo D’Souza, has thanked actor Salman Khan. Actually, Remo had a heart attack in the past, after which he was hospitalized but now he has recovered and returned to his home.

It was told that Salman Khan had shown his sport in the treatment of Remo, for which Remo’s wife thanked him. Lizelle shared a picture on her social media account in which she is seen hugging her husband Remo. While sharing this picture, he thanked the members of the hospital including Salman Khan. He wrote in an extremely emotional caption, “Never before have I received a better Christmas present. I always want to keep this moment in my memories. After a stressful emotional week, I got a chance to hug you. “

He further wrote that I want to thank Salman Khan. He remained an emotional sport for me. He is for me as an Angel who is always together. ” Along with this, he also thanked his friends and family members who supported him in this phase.

Let me tell you, Remo has been the director of Salman Khan’s Race-3. Remo has also made ABCD-1 and ABCD-2, scheduled films on dance.

