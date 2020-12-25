Choreographer and director Remo D’Souza has recently returned home after being discharged from the hospital. Now on the occasion of Christmas, wife Liezel has shared a photo of her with Remo. He told that Remo’s coming back home after recovering is his biggest Christmas gift. Along with this, he has thanked Salman Khan for his support in difficult times.

Liezel shared a photo on Instagram in which she is seen hugging husband Remo D’Souza. She wrote in the caption, “My best Christmas gift ever. I will cherish this moment forever. After one week’s worst emotional ups and downs, I am hugging you. ”

“I knew only one thing and I was confident in the promise that you asked me to return as a fighter.” With this, Liezel has thanked Salman Khan. He wrote that I heartily thank Salman Khan, who supported us in this difficult time. you’re an angel. Thank you very much for being with us. ‘

Please tell that after the heart attack, Remo D’Souza was admitted to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. Remo is recently back home after being discharged from the hospital. During this he was given a great welcome at home. Remo wrote in a caption sharing a video of himself on Instagram, “Remo wrote in the caption,” Thank you all for the prayers and blessings. I’m back. Thanks to Gabrielle D’Souza, Adonis and Eddie for this beautiful reception. Thanks to all my friends too. ”