Remo D’Souza is recovering from an injury he suffered these days. Recently he was seen enjoying Christmas at home with the family. Aamir Ali, who often accompanied Remo to the hospital, was also seen celebrating Christmas with the choreographer. Aamir shared a video on his Instagram account in which he is seen dancing with Remo and dancing Santa Toy. In another romantic video, Remo is seen dancing with his wife Lizelle.

Remo showed a glimpse of the houseRemo also showed the fans a glimpse of their adorned house. With this he gave the caption, ‘This is the best Christmas for me. My Santa Lizelle, I can’t say thank you because it’s a very short word. Big Thanks to all my friends and family and Merry Christmas to all. ‘

Admit took place after heart attackLet me tell you, on December 19, Remo came back from the hospital. He was admitted after a heart attack. During this time his wife Lizelle continued with him. Remo was shifted to the ICU after surgery.