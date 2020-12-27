The choreographer has returned home after undergoing angioplasty after a heart attack. His condition has improved significantly. There was also a video of him on Christmas in which he was seen dancing. After his recovery, his wife Liezel had thanked many people in a post. One of these names was also Salman Khan. The question in everyone’s mind is, what did Salman do what Liezel has told him as Angel?

Liezel was the first to call Salman

Salman Khan’s name was also in the news as soon as Remo reached Kokilaben Hospital. A source told ETimes, Liezel made the first call to Salman Khan as soon as he reached the hospital. Salman was on another call at that time but within 5 minutes he returned the call. The doctor who attended Remo had told that if this was a major heart attack, Liezel was losing courage.

Salman Khan was relieved when Remo recovered

What did Salman do after this? Source said, Salman was in personal touch with the team of doctors in this watch. He also told the doctors that he had to save Remo in any way. Salman kept doing whatever needed to be called during the entire surgery. Salman sat peacefully when Remo came out of Operation Theaters.

Lizelle was losing her intelligence, the sons had not even reported

During the entire surgery, Salman kept on giving courage to Liezel as Liezel was alone in the hospital. Sources told that, after Salman appeared in the scene, Lijel’s fear decreased. He did not remember anything before talking to Salman except that he has been with Remo for 21 years. He did not even tell his children about Remo’s condition. The elder son was sleeping and the younger was in the gym.

This was how Remo had a heart attack, understanding acidity

Well how did Remo suddenly have a heart attack? On this, the source told, Remo was on the treadmill, after this he started doing some exercises with a foam ball. He also asked Liezel to do workouts. Suddenly there was pain in the middle of his chest. At first he felt that there was acidity. After climbing the stairs Remo started vomiting. When the etimes tried to talk to Liesel, he said, “I don’t want to tell much but everyone knows that Salman Khan is a human with a golden heart.”