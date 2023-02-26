The first weeks of February were marked by several incidents involving flying objects at high altitudes. Some of them have yet to be fully identified, at least publicly, generating a flurry of memes and jokes about aliens. Earlier this month, however, incidents were identified involving Chinese balloons allegedly spying over the American continent. Still, the topic has generated speculation and some conspiracy theories.

There were at least two confirmed Chinese balloons. One of them entered US airspace on January 28 via Alaska. The balloon transited through Canadian and US airspace before being shot down off the US Atlantic coast by the US air force on February 4, with the wreckage collected by the navy. Calling it a “balloon” could be misleading, as the aircraft was carrying a large electronic monitoring apparatus, “the size of two or three buses”, as US authorities define it.

The second balloon flew over Costa Rica and Colombia on February 2nd without being shot down. According to Chinese authorities, both balloons were weather monitoring balloons and were diverted from their original routes across the Pacific Ocean. The US government has said the balloons are part of a global surveillance project by the Chinese military and that Chinese spy balloons have flown over more than 40 states on five continents.

Politically, the incident and the slaughter caused a planned visit to China by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to be postponed, avoiding the use of the term “cancelled”. The Chinese government stated that the shooting down of the balloon and other US actions “seriously impact and undermine the efforts of both parties and the progress to stabilize Sino-US relations”, since, in the official Chinese version, the aircraft was civil and what happened was an accident.

Frontier of the Cold War

Everything that has been described in the column up to this moment has been widely debated and reflected in the press. Some questions, however, deserve a closer look for our reader. One of them is what would have to be spied on the route taken by the balloon, especially through the north of the USA, passing away from large centers, such as California. Northern US states, such as Alaska or Montana, were the most strategic “frontier” of the Cold War, due to their proximity to Soviet territory.

When thinking about the Cold War, the focus is often on Europe, with divided Germany and a potentially great battleground. From the US perspective, however, the war would be primarily fought over the Arctic, as the northern routes were the shortest on the globe for firing intercontinental ballistic missiles. In the case of Alaska, it is only a few kilometers from Russia. As a consequence of this Cold War heritage and proximity, these locations are strategic.

Montana, for example, was the subject of memes, along the lines that there would be nothing there, let alone something to be spied on. Jokes far from reality, as the state is one of three to base intercontinental ballistic missiles on US territory, on standby in underground silos. Another issue was that of an alleged delay by the US government in authorizing the shooting down of the balloon, something that was even the subject of partisan comments by republican politicians.

The alleged delay was officially justified by the need to prevent debris from affecting civilian areas, causing damage or even casualties. This was certainly a calculation, but mainly the course of action taken was to enable the US to capture as much evidence as possible. The culling in US territorial waters achieved three things: it avoided damage on the ground, preserved as much of the object as possible, and ensured that the wreckage stayed within US jurisdiction.

The recovery of the wreckage does not necessarily take place so that the US can “steal” Chinese technology, but precisely define which sensors and devices are carried by the balloon, allowing the US to know exactly what information the Chinese may have collected. According to information released by the US from its own spy apparatus, the balloon had equipment to geolocate communication devices.

Advantages of balloons

Finally, many people have wondered why to use a balloon for spying. Reconnaissance balloons were common in the Great War over a hundred years ago, for example. Today, with planes and satellites, what use would a balloon be? It would even be supposedly inconsistent with a power like China, endowed with other means of espionage, an inconsistency that some more hasty ones even pointed out as an element of a supposed “framework” against the Chinese.

In recent years, however, some developments have made the use of balloons for reconnaissance and espionage interesting again. First, its low cost compared to satellites. Second, greater knowledge about the stratosphere and mesosphere and their wind regimes, allowing for more predictable routes. Along with new materials and technologies, high-altitude balloons today are not simply launched “at random”, but can follow defined routes, including course correction.

Third and foremost, balloons like the downed one are very difficult to detect. It is possible that it was a stroke of luck for the USA, or a consequence of a loss of altitude by the balloon, see the number of photos and visual contacts that were made. And all these aspects about spy balloons are not unique to the Chinese or some big news. There is no conspiracy to accuse China of using “old balloons”. In fact, everything quoted here comes from a US military application.

In 2019, the Cold Star program was released, literally “Cold Star”, but an acronym in English for “Long-lasting occult stratospheric architecture”. In other words, a spy balloon that is difficult to detect and remains in the air for a long period of time. The initial purpose was to monitor drug and human trafficking on the southern US border, but after its release and debate in the US Congress, its scope was expanded to monitor other states.

Even before that, in 2014, the US government developed the Jlens project in partnership with the company Raytheon, also an acronym. Basically, the project was about placing sensors at high altitude to detect missile launches. After a few billion dollars spent, the project was suspended, as it provided for fixed balloons. It was the beginning of the shift towards studying the use of balloons that can fly freely, just like the Chinese aircraft detected in 2023.

The use of spy balloons seems like a holdover from the early 20th century, with military personnel using binoculars looking at enemy positions. Nothing further from the truth. New technologies and possibilities make spy balloons a valuable addition in the international war for intelligence and information. This also means that we can expect similar incidents in the future, especially between the US and China, but by all indications, this is not yet about extraterrestrial contact.