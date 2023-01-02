Dubai Municipality announced the removal of all waste and waste that it collected from the sites of New Year’s celebrations in the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to carrying out about 90 inspection and monitoring rounds to ensure that the owners of the accompanying events adhere to health, safety and food safety standards, as the teams completed field cleaning operations in record time before the hour. Six in the morning, when the number of used vehicles reached more than 114.

The municipality’s cleaning teams, in coordination with private sector companies, amounted to 2,241 workers, 166 supervisors, and 189 volunteers. The cultural and aesthetic appearance of the Emirate of Dubai.

The teams also monitored the events accompanying the celebrations in the emirate’s 43 locations, in order to ensure their compliance with health and safety requirements and food safety standards, through a team of 84 employees and supervisors, in addition to 32 observers at the Burj Khalifa celebration site.

The Dubai Frame celebration site, which is affiliated with Dubai Municipality, attracted nearly 20,000 visitors who celebrated the beginning of the New Year, and the celebrations included the display of distinctive paintings.

