Remant 2 is available for everyone from today, July 25, 2023 and many players will embark on this new adventure that promises to be massive. However, most players will experience a slightly different adventure than others, as i game worlds they are placed in a partially random order and their maps are also partially procedurally generated. But how does this system work and how many worlds are there actually?
First of all, you need to know that once you start a game and enter a world, it won’t change with each new attempt: Remnant 2 is not a rogue-lite, so in case of death nothing changes. In each world, despite being randomly generated at the beginning of our exploration, there will be small areas related to the story that will always appear. To change game worlds, it will be necessary to recreate the world from Ward 13 Stone: in this case progress in the worlds will be lost, but levels, items and abilities will not be lost. The main storyline will not be affected but the side missions of the worlds will be lost. The advantage of “rerolling” worlds is also that you can change the difficulty level without having to start over with a new character.
How many worlds are there in Remnant 2 and how are they created
As for the number of worlds, there will be five in Remnant 2. Obviously to talk about them in more detail we will have to mention their name, so if you don’t want any kind of anticipation, don’t continue reading.
The worlds they are: Losomm, Yaesha, N’Erud, The Labyrinth and Root Earth. The latter will always be the final world, while the Labyrinth will always be your second world: once completed it will unlock the remaining two.
Losomm, Yaesha and N’Erud will appear in random order such as first, third and fourth world. Their maps will be randomly generated when you first enter: each world can offer different dungeons, bosses, story missions and side events. Each dungeon of each world is characterized by a Power level, which allows you to understand the difficulty of the area: you can compare with your Power level (visible in the character menu) to understand if you are strong enough to complete the area.
Finally, we remind you that Remnant 2 for PC was developed with upscaling in mind.
