Remant 2 is available for everyone from today, July 25, 2023 and many players will embark on this new adventure that promises to be massive. However, most players will experience a slightly different adventure than others, as i game worlds they are placed in a partially random order and their maps are also partially procedurally generated. But how does this system work and how many worlds are there actually?

First of all, you need to know that once you start a game and enter a world, it won’t change with each new attempt: Remnant 2 is not a rogue-lite, so in case of death nothing changes. In each world, despite being randomly generated at the beginning of our exploration, there will be small areas related to the story that will always appear. To change game worlds, it will be necessary to recreate the world from Ward 13 Stone: in this case progress in the worlds will be lost, but levels, items and abilities will not be lost. The main storyline will not be affected but the side missions of the worlds will be lost. The advantage of “rerolling” worlds is also that you can change the difficulty level without having to start over with a new character.