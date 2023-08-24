the first chapter, Remnant: From the Ashes, it was nothing short of a very pleasant surprise for all those who decided to give it a chance. The title of Gunfire Games in fact he managed to combine in a single product several of the key characteristics that are indispensable for a definable title “modern”first of all the cooperation between multiple players. The formula adopted, which combined the third-person shooter with some typical Souls peculiarities, turned out to be rather winningalthough the team had to come to terms with some technical limitations. Remant IIwhich I tell you about in this review, is the game of maturitya product that picks up the formula and modifies it, reshapes it, and throws it inside a direct sequel capable of surpassing its predecessor hands down (although there are still some problems).

Once upon a time there was a wanderer…

The story opens on Earth, a planet where now it seems that the threat of root has been eradicated, but which still suffers greatly from the total destruction of society and a macroscopic percentage of the population, which occurred hundreds of years earlier. In this setting, we take control of a new character (of which we will choose features, identities and so on), who together with his travel companion is looking for an imaginary “paradise” called Wardperhaps a dream, a place where civilization has been reborn, safe from external threats.

When during the search the two are about to be overwhelmed by some surviving Roots, they are saved by two boys exploring, and to their surprise they’ll take them right to the Ward. Without going into details, it will be when we get to the Ward that the real gears of the plot will begin to move. You just need to know that the great red stone will be awakenedand that our protagonist will have to start his journey between worlds, first to find someone, then to… well, solve a “small” problem which could lead to the extinction of everything.

As already said this is a direct sequel, albeit hundreds of years later, so you will often hear about the one who saved everyone in the past with his courage, but you will also see familiar faces, and also places. The rest, however, are horrors, bullets And death.

Leave all hope, traveler of Hell

Clarified the context, we get to the heart. THE Remnant II worlds are 5 in totalone of which will be the “transition” one, the Labyrinth, and one will be your final destination. The remaining three will be the ones you will have to visit to accomplish certain objectives, ie collect certain items (you will find out what it is later on) necessary to eradicate forever the definitive threat we were talking about.

But which one shall we start with? Well, when we touch the stone for the first time in history, we will be catapulted in a random world among the remaining three. Not only that, the various dungeons and some of the places, as well as the final boss of every world, they will be random, so the story mode will be different from player to player. Clearly, if you want to find certain weapons, archetypes for your character, and so on, you will have to activate the “adventure mode” from the Ward, which will only be available when you have completed a certain world. With it, you can “restart the world” in a separate modality, which will be composed differently, in the hope of finding new or different places. You can perform this maneuver indefinitely.

Our companions will clearly come to our aid, with whom we will be able to play in cooperative up to a maximum of 3 players totals. With them in the team the situation will heat up a lot, because yes, we will have double the guns, but also the enemies will be tougher and more combative. Note that the progress in the story will be made only by the host player, but the objects that will be found will also be collected by the guests (attention, objects such as keys or other, necessary for the mission, will be lost when disconnected if not used, they will remain only to the host). Some places and dungeons they also hide secretsTherefore retrace your steps can be a good thing, especially if you’re also playing for completionism.

Dispenser of death

In all of this, we have so far left out the juiciest and most important couple of aspects, namely the character with his archetypes and weaponsand the gameplay.

At the beginning of the game we will choose for our character a main archetype among the basic ones available, such as the Challenger, specialized for hand-to-hand combat and with a shotgun on his side, the Gunslinger, who describes himself, the Hunter, and so on. At a certain point, however, we will unlock the possibility of equipping (and changing each time at will) a second archetypeso as to mix the skills of two different types and become real war machines.

Everything is fine archetype of course he has his own peculiarityas topassive abilities, skills that can be activated and so on, but to unlock them we will have to level up gradually killing enemies and completing objectives.

We are going to combine weapons with these skills: we will be able to carry the maximum 3 at the same time, and will not affect the value of the character’s weight (essential to manage according to your style of play). They will be a primary firearm, a secondary (pistol), and a melee weapon. All weapons are upgradeable, and you can buy them or find them around. The best weapons though will have to be created by the mechanic of the Ward, to which you will have to bring waste materials and your “spoil” of war taken from a Boss: the weapon you create will be different depending on the boss you have killed.

There customization of our hero it is extreme, since we will be able to choose the armourwith its own resistances and weight, the ringsvery numerous and which will give the most disparate bonuses, ei weapon modifierswhich will be one of your most powerful resources to disintegrate your enemies.

Only for the daredevils

As for the gameplay, we are talking about a fairly dynamic title, even if you cannot blindly rely only on your skills and your dexterity, because create a powerful and functional build it will be essential. We don’t talk so much about when you will choose the lowest difficulty, but already from the average onwards you will begin to feel the weight of your every decision. Especially when you play solo, Remnant II can be very punishingand some fights will be real epic battles for survival, with heart-pounding bossfightand with different strategies to be implemented.

It will be up to you to choose how to playalso based on the archetypes chosen: whether to tank and heal, whether to dodge better by preferring speed and ranged shots, whether to focus on regeneration, whether to maximize the power of critical attacks or damage from mods. The one constant, is that you will always be at risk, and your character could die in a heartbeat. The difficulty Apocalypse it’s something extreme, only suitable for veterans.

The biggest advice is to try to explore all the explorable and complete all the dungeonslook for everything that can be useful, and reach some hidden places (some areas and founds are really brilliant and intriguing).

A world of worlds

The atmosphere of Remnant II is fascinating, and if at first some graphic details can make you turn up your nose, there is no doubt how much the beginning of the real journey marks the player’s definitive immersion. The places we will visit fully fulfill their task, communicating a general unhealthiness, between labyrinths, inhospitable environments and enemies. The level design is very niceand apart from a few failed mixes, the various dungeons created manage to keep the attention high and the average challenge. Of course, the flaw is that these end up all look too much alikeapart from a few key places.

The audio sector is highly appreciated, not only for the sounds and for the soundtrack, but also for the dubbingwhich to the delight of our local players is also in Italian languagewith a more than satisfactory yield.

On the technical plan we are in front of a good game. The framerate in the most agitated phases manages to give its best even with different enemies on the screen, even if the other side of the coin is represented by various bugs that can be found in some areas of the game, but also by some slightly busted hitboxes, and by a system dodge not really optimized to the fullest. Uncertain camera when aiming, which often makes you lose orientation during fights (and it is known that a ravine is always around the corner…). Nothing that affects too much the general enjoyment of a product that fully manages to pull out the claws for its AA identity.