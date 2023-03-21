Remnant: From the Ashes is available starting today on Nintendo Switch and of course a spectacular could not be missing launch trailer to celebrate the event. The excellent survival-based action shooter by Gunfire Games therefore also makes its way onto the Japanese hybrid console.

Set in a post-apocalyptic scenario where humanity struggles to survive after the mysterious invasion of an evil force from another dimension, the game puts us in command of a fighter determined to defeat the plague and save what remains of the world, acting alone or in a cooperative for three participants.

In our review of Remnant: From the Ashes we defined the Gunfire Games title “a soulslike with guns”, confirming the solidity of a challenging but rewarding combat system that leaves nothing to chance.

“The art direction worked wonders, with a game world corrupted and inspired by the best Lovecraft. Challenges, collectibles, sweat of the brow: you will find all this, and even more. Played online with friends, then, it would also deserve an additional half vote “, wrote our Simone Pettine in the article.