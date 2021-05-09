Remnant: From the Ashes will shortly receive a free next-gen update to “enhance both frame rate and resolution”.

According to developer Gunfire Games, on 13th May players will “receive a free major upgrade patch that will add the option to run the game at 4K resolution at 30fps the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, or 1080p resolution at 60fps on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S “.

That’s not all, either. On the same day, the game will also be added to the PC version of Xbox Game Pass – up until now it’s only been available in the console Game Pass library – with cross-play support for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and Windows 10 players, too.

Cross-play with PlayStation players, however, is seemingly still unsupported.

Announcing the Next-Gen Upgrade for Remnant: From the Ashes! 4K at 30fps, or 1080p at 60fps on both the PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X / S. Coming May 13th! ? > https://t.co/OcTcmYCEGh#Remnant # PS5 #Xbox pic.twitter.com/0gUpYq6p0j – Remnant: From the Ashes (@Remnant_Game) May 6, 2021

“Now is the best time to jump into Remnant – a third-person survival action shooter set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by monstrous creatures,” teases the developer. “As one of the last remnants of humanity, you’ll set out alone or alongside up to two other players to face down hordes of deadly enemies and epic bosses, and try to carve a foothold, rebuild, and then retake what was lost. “

THQ Nordic announced Remnant: From the Ashes prequel, Chronos: Before the Ashes, last September. Also from Gunfire Games, the same studio behind Remnant: From the Ashes and Darksiders 3, the game sees you play a young hero who tries to save his home from an ancient evil. It’s set in a labyrinth, with “unforgiving and brutal” combat.

As Wes explained at the time, there’s an interesting aging mechanic: when you die, you have to wait a year to return to the labyrinth, which means you can try again but one year older. According to the official blurb: “When you start your journey, it’s still easy to get stronger and quicker, but the older you get, the more important your wisdom about the arcane powers will become.”