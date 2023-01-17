Remnant: From the Ashes has been announced for Nintendo Switch with a trailer which, however, does not report any release date: the game will be available “soon” on the Japanese hybrid console, said Gunfire Games and THQ Nordic.

A little over a month after the presentation of Remnant 2 at The Game Awards 2022, we therefore discover that the first chapter of the series will make its debut on the Nintendo platform in 2023, both in physical and digital format, bringing with it its peculiar atmospheres and the solid gameplay.

“Humanity is desperate to survive, but has the technology to open up take them to other realms and alternate realities,” the press release reads. “Will you be brave enough to journey through these rifts to uncover the mystery and reclaim what belongs to you?”

“Explore dynamically generated worlds, which change every time you visit them. Each of the game’s four scenarios is filled with monstrous creatures and treacherous environments, which will present you with new challenges every time.”

“Adapt and explore, or die trying. These hostile landscapes will greet you with treacherous enemies and epic bosses. Slay monsters, gain experience, collect rewards, and upgrade materials to prepare for each encounter in a unique way.”