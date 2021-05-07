Remnant: From Ashes joins the list of games receiving a free update for the new generation. After the game was released, it continued to receive various content. This included additional armor, weapons, and story DLC and even the release of the prequel Chronos: Before the Ashes, which expanded the game’s settings and delivered a new story. Now, the game will receive another update soon enough.

Recently, it was announced that Remnant: From the Ashes will receive a free update for the new generation. The game’s official Twitter account tweeted the announcement today. and added a post to provide more details on the update. The next-gen update for Remnant: From the Ashes should arrive next Thursday, May 13, and the developers can’t wait for players to see it for themselves.

According to the original publication, those who have purchasing Remnant: From the Ashes will receive the free update for the new generation of consoles. With this, players will be able to run the game in 4K resolution at 30 fps on the Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles. The game can also be run at 1080p resolution at 60fps for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5. The next-gen update will also be available to Xbox Game Pass players.

New players will be able to experience the game with the free update for the new generation of consoles and players who have played it will already be able to see the new higher resolution with their own copies. The reception of the announcement the update Next Generation generated overwhelmingly positive response from fans.