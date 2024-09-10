Remnant 2 will soon be expanding with a third DLC, which will also be the last. Now we have also discovered what the official release date is and other new features included, including a free mode.

Arc Games and Gunfire Games have announced the release date of the third DLC of Remnant 2the soulslike-inspired shooter that has achieved a good level of success in recent years. The game has reached its final expansion, which promises to be the most massive of all (which has in fact required some delays). The Dark Horizon DLC will be available from September 24 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Furthermore, it was shown in the official trailer – which you can find below – that together with the expansion a free new mode, the Boss Rush.

Remnant 2’s new DLC, The Dark Horizon, details There official description reads, in translation: “In The Dark Horizon, players will return to N’Erud and discover a mysterious place preserved in time, where alien farmlands are tended by robots in place of long-dead inhabitants.” “But time corrupts everything and artificial intelligence and robotic creations lurk at every turn as travelers seek the secrets of the colossal entity that dominates the horizon. In a new storyline, players will uncover the secrets within the world of the necropolis of N’Erud.” “Entering this new world, players will explore new dungeonswill experience a new glide system not found in other worlds, and will acquire powerful equipment – including a new Archetype, “The Guardian” [nel secondo DLC era l’Invoker] – will meet unexpected allies and face new threats as they set out to defeat the colossal entity that watches over N’Erud!”