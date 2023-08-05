Developer Gunfire Games’ procedurally generated fantasy shooter Remnant 2 has been a hit, garnering positive reviews and selling over 1m copies in the space of the week. And amid all that excitement (not to mention some cheeky sneakery) Gunfire has been preparing its first major patch for Remnant 2, targeting performance, stability, and various quality of life improvements. It’s out now on PC and the developer says a console release should follow “very soon”, once the update has cleared Sony and Microsoft’s approval process.

Introducing Remnant 2’s new update on its website, Gunfire explains, “We’ve made our initial pass on stability, and performance on all platforms, focused on progression blockers, bugs, and addressed some Quality of Life requests from the community.”

As per Gunfire’s Remnant 2 patch notes, today’s update features “initial optimizations to improve overall performance”, as well as updates to improve hitching and potential crashes, plus fixes to various reported crash bugs. The developer also notes it’s now moved high detail shadows to a separate option on PC, which can be activated if required.

Digital Foundry takes a look at Remnant 2 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Over on the quality of life front, Gunfire says it’s still working on “quite a few things… regarding Traits and long-term grinding”, but that it’s introduced changes in today’s patch intended to provide players with “more freedom to experiment” . Broadly, Gunfire believes these will make it easier for players to Respec characters and should provide more Scrap overall.

“These are not the larger changes we’ve mentioned on Discord and Reddit,” it adds, “but in the short term, they should help to ease the burden of reconfiguring your build and experimenting with different options.” Gunfire notes more fixes and quality of life features will follow in future updates.

Eurogamer contributor Vikki Blake liked Remnant 2 a lot, calling it an “ambitious sequel stuffed with delightful – and deadly – surprises” in her 4/5 review. “All I want to do is get back in there and explore,” she added, “and that can only be a good sign, right?”