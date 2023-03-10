Remant 2 is the new game from Gunfire Games and promises to evolve the formula of the original. It is an action and shooter game in a procedural world: this time however the procedurality acts on a large scale. As reported by IGN USA, instead of getting a few different rooms and enemies appearing in different places, in the new chapter it will be possible to find different biomes, bosses, enemies and even different storylines with each game.

An example that is made is that of Yaeshawhich can appear as a wooded area with lizard-style enemies, or floating islands with flying tentacle monsters, or maybe even a dark temple full of cultists.

Gunfire Games CEO David Adams said, “The way the game works is that all missions, all events, are randomized. So if you enter and fight a miniboss, and another player enters and fights a miniboss in one area, it may have a completely different boss. You may have different events. Different random events occur in the game and even the layout of the dungeons changes.”

Even non-player characters will be completely different from one game to another. In general, the CEO explains that two friends can talk about the game and explain to each other that they have found enemies and areas that the other has never seen.

“The main reason why we wanted to use procedural generation is that we didn’t want people to have the same experience twice. I have an anecdote: for some reason I can’t play a game more than once. If I did something, I can’t do it again. So the huge incentive was to make a game that I would play more than once.”

Remnant 2 is coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The release is scheduled for 2023, but we don’t have a precise date yet. Finally, here is a new gameplay trailer showing the Gunslinger class.