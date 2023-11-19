Gunfire Games has published Remnant 2 update 1,000,019 for PS5 and PCbringing another set of fixes and improvements.
Progression and rewards
- Fixed an issue where player characters would inadvertently use a consumable when exiting the game or menu.
Equipment / Items:
- Fixed an issue where customers were unable to interact with the Ritual Armor Rack if the host wasn’t looking at it.
- Fixed an issue where the Awakened King’s One Shot would not spawn rings and trait books in dungeons.
- Fixed an issue where some items dropped from corpses would spawn underground and be unobtainable.
- Fixed an issue where the Abyssal Hook could incorrectly level up to +20, when it was only intended to level up to +10.
- Fixed an issue where having a 100% cooldown on skills would prevent them from recharging.
Enemies:
- Fixed an issue where Aberrations in DLC would continually respawn after completing their mission.
- Fixed an issue where players were not receiving XP from killing new enemies in the DLC.
- Fixed an issue where skipping the Forgotten AoE would cause more damage than intended.
Various:
- Fixed an issue where players would get stuck in a collision in The Forgotten Commune.
- Fixed an issue causing players to get stuck in collisions in the Derelict Lighthouse.
- Fixed an issue where players could interact with Leywise through the terrain above him.
Finally, we leave you with our review of Remnant II.
#Remnant #update #1.000.019 #fixes #problems #including #DLC