Gunfire Games has made a new update available for Remnant 2, its third-person shooter with roguelike and soulslike elements. It’s about the patch 1.000.014 which is responsible for inserting a series of minor fixes for the game, in the PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

Update 1.000..014 takes care of correct the following details:

Equipment/Items – Fixed an issue that prevented Mods, Modifiers, and Relic Fragments from being saved as part of your equipment

User Interface – Fixed a missing description for Deadpoint, the Corrupted Meridian mod

This is what Gunfire Games reported on its official website. It is a small update which follows a larger one published a few days ago.