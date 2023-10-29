Gunfire Games has made a new update available for Remnant 2, its third-person shooter with roguelike and soulslike elements. It’s about the patch 1.000.014 which is responsible for inserting a series of minor fixes for the game, in the PC, PS5 and Xbox Series
Update 1.000..014 takes care of correct the following details:
- Equipment/Items – Fixed an issue that prevented Mods, Modifiers, and Relic Fragments from being saved as part of your equipment
- User Interface – Fixed a missing description for Deadpoint, the Corrupted Meridian mod
This is what Gunfire Games reported on its official website. It is a small update which follows a larger one published a few days ago.
Remnant 2, when will cross-play?
One of the big news still awaited by players is the cross-play. In fact, Remnant 2 does not allow you to play with people who are on a platform other than ours, so fans hope that the company publishes an update that adds this possibility.
Cross-play wasn’t the norm for years, but between the end of the last generation and the beginning of this one it slowly became more common. It’s certainly only good for players, so hopefully we’ll get news on that as soon as possible. We know that Gunfire Games is actively working on crossplay.
