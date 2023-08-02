Remant 2 he is the protagonist of the inevitable trailer which collects i press accolades international, expressed in a rather positive way towards the soulslike shooter developed by Gunfire Games.

As you will remember, in fact, Remnant 2 has received really excellent votes, and maybe if the publisher had decided to send the codes in a timely manner the ratings to be noted in the video would have been even more numerous.

A judgment shared also in our review of Remnant 2, which arrived with a certain delay compared to the release precisely because of these choices, but decidedly positive towards the game.