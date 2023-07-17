Gearbox Publishing – publisher – and Gunfire Games – developer – have released a new trailer dedicated to action game Remant 2. This video introduces us to one of the archetypes (or classes, if you prefer) that we will be able to select at the beginning of our adventure: the Soccer player (Hunter, original). With this video, Gunfire Games presented all the video game archetypes.

There official description included with the video reads: “A Remnant classic complete with hood, the Hunter archetype focuses on long-range engagements and is all about accuracy. battle. Everyone celebrates when the Hunter is on the hunt.”

The hunter skill they are designed to make every stroke have a great effect. For example, Deadeye increases ranged damage and crit chance, and Urgency makes you faster after each kill, while Dead to Rights increases the duration of skill effects if you deal enough damage to enemies’ weak points. Being precise and quick is therefore very useful for keeping the effects active for a long time.

Remnant 2 hunter is also capable of see enemies through walls thanks to a specific ability to activate: this also increases the chance of critical, an effect that applies to the entire team. In addition, he also has an ability that makes him invisible and allows him to move more freely around the battle arenas.