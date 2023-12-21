Remnant 2 is constantly expanding and, in addition to the DLC already confirmed, it is always possible that other new features will arrive, such as new modes.
The information comes from an interview conducted by Exputer. The newspaper spoke with creative director David Adams, who is also president of the Gunfire Games development team, who explained that officially the team only works on the DLC, but unofficially can confirm that the developers would love to create modes alternatives.
The interviewer “requested” one Survival mode and Adams said maybe it wouldn't be something like that, but still not something completely different.
Adams' full statement
Adams said: “We're currently focused on the second DLC we're working on. That's the 'official' answer. The 'unofficial' answer is that we would like to explore a new game mode. Maybe not quite a kind of Survival, but something that can give the same feeling. As a team, we're pretty organic in our plans for the game… for example, the Aberration event we did in October wasn't a planned update from the start; it was something we tried and thought was interesting, so we released it for free for players. The short answer is: who knows? We love the game and want to continue adding things to give more value to our players.”
Continuing in the interview, Adams also states that cross-play of all platforms it's coming “soon”.
We also remind you that Remnant 1 & 2 are available on Xbox Game Pass from the end of November.
#Remnant #team #create #modes #crossplay #arrive #39soon39
Leave a Reply