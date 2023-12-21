Remnant 2 is constantly expanding and, in addition to the DLC already confirmed, it is always possible that other new features will arrive, such as new modes.

The information comes from an interview conducted by Exputer. The newspaper spoke with creative director David Adams, who is also president of the Gunfire Games development team, who explained that officially the team only works on the DLC, but unofficially can confirm that the developers would love to create modes alternatives.

The interviewer “requested” one Survival mode and Adams said maybe it wouldn't be something like that, but still not something completely different.