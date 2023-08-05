Gunfire Games has unveiled a new update of Remant 2 and said, “We rolled out the first stability and performance fixes across all platforms, focused on progression blockers, bugs, and addressed some quality of life requests from the community.”

As stated in the patch notes of Gunfire for Remnant 2, today’s update features “initial optimizations to improve overall performance,” as well as updates to improve hitching and potential crashes, as well as fixing various reported bugs. The developer also notes that they have moved high detail shadows into a separate option on PC, which can be toggled on if required.