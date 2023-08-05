Gunfire Games has unveiled a new update of Remant 2 and said, “We rolled out the first stability and performance fixes across all platforms, focused on progression blockers, bugs, and addressed some quality of life requests from the community.”
As stated in the patch notes of Gunfire for Remnant 2, today’s update features “initial optimizations to improve overall performance,” as well as updates to improve hitching and potential crashes, as well as fixing various reported bugs. The developer also notes that they have moved high detail shadows into a separate option on PC, which can be toggled on if required.
The fixes for Remnant 2
On the front of “quality of lifeof Remnant 2, Gunfire says he’s still working on “a lot of things… regarding Traits and long-term grinding,” but he’s introduced changes in today’s patch to give players “more freedom to experiment.” Overall, Gunfire believes these changes will make it easier for players to Respec characters and should provide more Scrap overall.
“These they’re not the biggest changes we’ve talked about on Discord and Reddit,” he adds, “but in the short term they should help ease the burden of reconfiguring your build and experimenting with different options.” Gunfire notes that more fixes and quality-of-life features will follow in future updates.
Finally, here is the review of Remnant 2.
#Remnant #update #increases #Waste #introduces #corrections
Leave a Reply