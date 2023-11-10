The Awakened Kingthe first expansion of Remnant 2, will not require a second copy for the co-op. This means that it will be possible to play the DLC contents together with a friend without the latter actually owning the package.

Releasing on November 14, Remnant 2: The Awakened King will introduce a new settingForlorn Coast, an area of ​​Losomn full of dungeons and unexpected allies, as well as a powerful new enemy: the One True King.

That’s not all: the expansion will also see the arrival of a new archetype, the Ritualistwith its specific characteristics and the possibility of tackling the adventure on the basis of new assumptions, building a further build.