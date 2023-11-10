The Awakened Kingthe first expansion of Remnant 2, will not require a second copy for the co-op. This means that it will be possible to play the DLC contents together with a friend without the latter actually owning the package.
Releasing on November 14, Remnant 2: The Awakened King will introduce a new settingForlorn Coast, an area of Losomn full of dungeons and unexpected allies, as well as a powerful new enemy: the One True King.
That’s not all: the expansion will also see the arrival of a new archetype, the Ritualistwith its specific characteristics and the possibility of tackling the adventure on the basis of new assumptions, building a further build.
Not everything will be accessible
Although the very useful feature that will allow you to play The Awakened King cooperatively with a friend without the latter owning the expansion still has some limitsclarified by Gunfire Games.
In this case, the second player he will not be able to keep weapons, modifications, amulets, rings and anything else unlocked in the DLC.
