A few hours after the announcement of 2 million copies sold, with revenues of more than 60 million euros, Remnant 2 is therefore relaunching its experience with downloadable content characterized by a new setting Forlorn Coast, and a new opponent: the One True King.

The Awakened King the first DLC of Remnant 2 is available starting today for owners of the game on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series launch trailer published for the occasion by Gunfire Games.

What’s new about The Awakened King

Among the new features of The Awakened King, the introduction of a new archetype, the Ritualistwhich will give us a different approach to the action, as well as the possibility of playing the DLC together with a friend without him owning a copy.

The latter is a promotional strategy that we have already seen in various cooperative-based titles, in the form of Buddy Pass for example, and which, net of a few limitations (the impossibility of keeping prizes, basically) undoubtedly represents a strong incentive upon purchase.

