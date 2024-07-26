On the occasion of the celebrations of the first anniversary of Remnant 2which was released on PC and consoles on July 25th last year, developers Gunfire Games have revealed The Dark Horizon expansionthe last of three currently scheduled for post-launch support.
According to the first information shared by the authors in a post on Steam, the DLC “will take players back to the necropolis world of N’Erud where they will discover that a bizarre phenomenon has taken hold”. For the moment, no other details or materials have been added, such as images and trailers. However, we do know the release date: September 2024a few months behind schedule.
A major expansion and a new mode
Before the game’s launch, Gunfire Games promised that Remnant 2’s three DLCs would be released within the game’s first year, but the developers ultimately decided to push the release back a few months to ensure the best possible experience. Looking at the glass half full, the studio said that the goal is to make Remnant 2’s biggest DLC yet until now.
There is also another piece of good news, and it also concerns those who are not interested in buying and playing the expansions. In fact, the developers have spoken of a new game mode which will be made available for free soon, together with a new progression system. No further details have been shared on this other than the image above, which shows a third slot alongside the existing Story and Adventure modes, with more information on that and The Dark Horizon DLC coming “soon.”
