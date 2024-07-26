On the occasion of the celebrations of the first anniversary of Remnant 2which was released on PC and consoles on July 25th last year, developers Gunfire Games have revealed The Dark Horizon expansionthe last of three currently scheduled for post-launch support.

According to the first information shared by the authors in a post on Steam, the DLC “will take players back to the necropolis world of N’Erud where they will discover that a bizarre phenomenon has taken hold”. For the moment, no other details or materials have been added, such as images and trailers. However, we do know the release date: September 2024a few months behind schedule.