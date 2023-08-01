Remant 2 he totaled sales for over one million copies during the first week: Gearbox announced it, which played the role of publisher in this case, while Gunfire Games wrote a message to thank users.

“I wanted to say to everyone who helped make sure we could achieve this extraordinary result: thank you for your unwavering support,” said David Adams, CEO of Gunfire Games.

“It has been a journey spanning several years for us and we couldn’t be happier to see fans enjoying a game we put our heart and soul into.”

If you’ve read our review of Remnant 2, you already know that we really liked the soulslike post-apocalyptic shooter developed by Gunfire Games.