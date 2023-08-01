Remant 2 he totaled sales for over one million copies during the first week: Gearbox announced it, which played the role of publisher in this case, while Gunfire Games wrote a message to thank users.
“I wanted to say to everyone who helped make sure we could achieve this extraordinary result: thank you for your unwavering support,” said David Adams, CEO of Gunfire Games.
“It has been a journey spanning several years for us and we couldn’t be happier to see fans enjoying a game we put our heart and soul into.”
If you’ve read our review of Remnant 2, you already know that we really liked the soulslike post-apocalyptic shooter developed by Gunfire Games.
The words of Gearbox
Yoon Im, president of Gearbox Publishing San Francisco, echoed Adams’ words. “Remnant 2 has exceeded our expectations, being both a commercial and critical success. We are incredibly proud of Gunfire and all the people here at Gearbox who made sure that the game could see the light of day.”
“We are very excited and deeply grateful to the Remnant community, who supported us and the Gunfire Games team during development. To the new fans of the series who have joined the community in the past week I want to say that we are delighted to see you on board together to us.”
