Remant 2 keeps showing itself piece by piece, in this case with a trailer focused on the Handler class that Gunfire Games has granted exclusively to IGN, confirming the exit period for Summer 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The Handler is a support class that seems more set up for solo play, characterized by having a dog as a companion inseparable from adventures.

The latter is not a mere tinsel, but has its own function within the gameplay, since it can cover different roles.

As reported by lead designer Ben Cureton, you can change the role of the dog by setting various “modes”, each of which features a different colored bandana. Among the specific modules there is, for example, the guard dog, which defends the area around the protagonist, while the support dog is specialized in treating the character and his companions.

There is a ping system that allows you to send direct orders to the dog, in order to direct it to specific points to carry out operations. In short, this too presents itself as a very particular class, in line with what we have seen so far in Remnant 2. The previous video focused on the western-style Gunslinger class, while we recently learned that the game will be even more procedural.

In the meantime, we have confirmation that the release date is placed in thesummer of 2023waiting to know the exact day.