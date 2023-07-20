Remant 2 took home votes really excellent from the international press, which apparently greatly appreciated the new chapter in the Gunfire Games saga. With a single, clamorous exception: PC Invasion’s brutal 4/10.

God is a Geek – 9.5

Noisy Pixels – 9

Shacknews – 9

IGN-9

But Why Tho? – 9

Twinfinite – 9

CGMagazine – 8.5

Gaming Trend – 8.5

Destructoids – 8.5

PCGamesN – 8

Hardcore Gamer – 8

Video Gamer – 8

GamingBolt – 8

Attack of the Fanboy – 8

Xbox Era – 7.6

GameWatcher – 7.5

GameSpot – 7

PC Invasion – 4

On closer inspection, the score achieved by the game appears exciting: most of the votes range from 8 to 9, indicating an excellent production as well as a sequel undoubtedly able to meet the expectations of the fans after the excellent original episode.

As you may recall, we tried Remnant 2 a few weeks ago but our review is not yet online as the codes to try the final version of the game arrived late: the article will arrive in the next few days.