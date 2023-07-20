Remant 2 took home votes really excellent from the international press, which apparently greatly appreciated the new chapter in the Gunfire Games saga. With a single, clamorous exception: PC Invasion’s brutal 4/10.
- God is a Geek – 9.5
- Noisy Pixels – 9
- Shacknews – 9
- IGN-9
- But Why Tho? – 9
- Twinfinite – 9
- CGMagazine – 8.5
- Gaming Trend – 8.5
- Destructoids – 8.5
- PCGamesN – 8
- Hardcore Gamer – 8
- Video Gamer – 8
- GamingBolt – 8
- Attack of the Fanboy – 8
- Xbox Era – 7.6
- GameWatcher – 7.5
- GameSpot – 7
- PC Invasion – 4
On closer inspection, the score achieved by the game appears exciting: most of the votes range from 8 to 9, indicating an excellent production as well as a sequel undoubtedly able to meet the expectations of the fans after the excellent original episode.
As you may recall, we tried Remnant 2 a few weeks ago but our review is not yet online as the codes to try the final version of the game arrived late: the article will arrive in the next few days.
But then that 4/10?
In short, what is due to the ruthless 4/10 assigned to Remnant 2 by PC Invasion? The author of the review writes that the game is great in co-op with friendsthe world offers great exploratory possibilities and procedural mechanisms increase the variety of experience substantially.
The problems that led to that score are in the dated graphics, in some frustrating aspects related to character management in the lack of an engaging storyline. Making these elements weigh so heavily on the final grade, however, perhaps seems too harsh.
