Remant 2 will try to consolidate the fascinating imagery created with the first chapter of the series, and the new one trailer published by Gunfire Games features two more of the scenarios that we will be able to visit in the game, Ward 13 and the Labyrinth.

The first is a desolate and abandoned urban place on Earth, which however the survivors have transformed into a sort of sanctuary: a safe place to take refuge between one mission and another. The Labyrinth, on the other hand, is an area in constant flux, and it is from there that the threats to all the other worlds emerge.

Even more procedural, Remnant 2 will aim to surprise players with ever-changing settings and situations with each game, but it will be necessary to understand how many of these creations will actually make sense.

Sequel to Remnant: From the Ashes, Remnant 2 will resume the third-person survival shooter formula, putting us in command of a handful of fighters committed to facing monsters and dark gods in an attempt to save what is left of the world.

The game will be released later this year on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Maybe a precise date will arrive during the summer events of the next few days.