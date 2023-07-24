Remant 2 appears as a notable evolution on the excellent basis already laid by the first chapter, but its extension seems to be really impressive, considering that according to the developers not even in 400 hours of gameplay it is possible to see them all contents.

Obviously it is necessary to calibrate the declarations by the developers of a title close to the market launch, but it is quite evident that Remnant 2 actually has a rather vast game world on its side. For this reason, the team Gunfire Games spoke of the possibility of “Seeing or getting 100% of everything the title has to offer”, a somewhat vague but plausible definition.

“Not even hardcore gamers who hit 400+ hours of gameplay, editors who got Early Access, or the internal developers themselves,” according to the development team, “have seen or gotten 100 percent of everything in Remnant 2.”

This is what reported, in particular, the principal designer Ben Cureton, who reported on Twitter that the new game is full of secrets and things to discover. That’s not to say it’s impossible to conclude, on the contrary the team has worked to make the goals quite achievable.