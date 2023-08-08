Gunfire Games led on Reddit a Q&A by which he allowed the public to ask questions about Remant 2. Fans took advantage of the opportunity to investigate some elements of the game, speaking several times about the technical problems and also asking for some clarifications on the main factors related to the progression of the campaign and the management of the difficulty.
First of all, Gunfire Games has generally stated that i Technical Problems are in the process of being resolved or that the team will investigate the issues. More interesting was the question on the non-shared progression. The answer in this case is that unfortunately the procedural structure of the game does not allow you to progress in your game while you are in that of your friends: in other words, it is a design limit that cannot be overcome in any way.
Remnant 2 difficulty management
Instead, with regards to the difficulty, the team can unfortunately not give precise details, but admits to having plans in this regard. However, the question asked by the Reddit user was interesting as he proposed to the team to manage the level of difficulty not only by changing the parameters of the enemies, but by defining the number and type of opponents.
Obviously this is an interesting option, but it requires a good amount of work from the team as the number of enemies it must also be linked to the area, to ensure that the Remnant 2 player does not find himself pressed by the hordes of opponents.
Furthermore, as we have already reported, Gunfire Games is working on the cross-play of Remnant 2.
