Gunfire Games led on Reddit a Q&A by which he allowed the public to ask questions about Remant 2. Fans took advantage of the opportunity to investigate some elements of the game, speaking several times about the technical problems and also asking for some clarifications on the main factors related to the progression of the campaign and the management of the difficulty.

First of all, Gunfire Games has generally stated that i Technical Problems are in the process of being resolved or that the team will investigate the issues. More interesting was the question on the non-shared progression. The answer in this case is that unfortunately the procedural structure of the game does not allow you to progress in your game while you are in that of your friends: in other words, it is a design limit that cannot be overcome in any way.