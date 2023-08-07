Unfortunately Remant 2 does not support the crossplay and therefore PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S players cannot play with other users on different platforms. At least for now. Indeed, Gunfire Games is “actively” working on this featuretherefore with the hope that it will be introduced within a few weeks or months.

The confirmation came from a recent AMA on Reddit attended by David Adams, president of Gunfire Games and director of Remnant 2, where one of the questions posed by the community concerned crossplay.

“Yes, we’re thinking about it,” Adams said. “There are issues with the differences between platforms and what they need to be able to use crossplay, but we’re actively working on it.”