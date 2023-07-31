Starting from one substantially lower effective resolution with respect to the output, the technologies in question rework the image by performing an upscaling but actively acting on any artifacts, jaggies and imperfections in order to offer a final result that is almost indistinguishable from the target.

As you know, upscaling techniques based on artificial intelligence have taken hold particularly on PCs, with extreme evolutions such as the Frame Generation of DLSS 3 which however often end up distort what is the effective behavior of a given title on a given configuration.

Well, in such a difficult situation we only needed i games developed with upscaling in mind but the words of Gunfire Games were quite clear: the admission of the Remnant 2 team reveals the cards with respect to a gimmick that everyone is abusing, precisely the use of technologies such as DLSS and FSR to improve performance unduly.

Remant 2 stands as a sort of watershed, at least in terms of discussions relating to optimization on PC : a topic that has always been controversial, discussed, even painful for those who prefer to play on the Windows platform but often find themselves faced with conversions that are, to say the least, lacking from this point of view.

What’s the problem?

Remnant 2, a challenging boss fight

The birth of techniques such as DLSS and FSR occurred at the same time as the introduction of support for ray tracing on video cards: a visual effect that is not new in the computer environment but is particularly demanding in terms of resources, so much so that it is really complicated to use at full resolution, even for high-end GPUs.

So let’s talk about a real gimmickdesigned to allow the various configurations to manage increasingly detailed and spectacular graphics on the basis of a compromise that over time has become less and less incisive, also thanks to the performance increase that has occurred over the last three generations of cards video.

However, resorting to upscaling to remedy the shortcomings of optimization on PC is an unacceptable practice, which aims to standardize performance results that are anything but in line with the price / power ratio of the GPUs, as well as to allow development teams to save time, work and money in a questionable way.

The Gunfire Games guys have admitted that they have resorted to this solution in order to arrive at the launch with a product that can be used by as many users as possible, but there are several studies that have used the same solutions even without declaring it, fueling a trend that risks complicating the world of PC gaming even more.

What will be the consequences of a practice that now appears to be consolidated? Let’s talk about.

