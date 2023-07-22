IGN posted a gameplay videos with i first 16 minutes of the campaign Remant 2the new chapter in the soulslike-style shooter saga developed by Gunfire Games which will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S starting July 25th.

Welcomed by the international press with really excellent marks, Remnant 2 also took home an eloquent 9/10 assigned to it by IGN, which apparently really appreciated this very much sequel.