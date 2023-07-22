IGN posted a gameplay videos with i first 16 minutes of the campaign Remant 2the new chapter in the soulslike-style shooter saga developed by Gunfire Games which will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S starting July 25th.
Welcomed by the international press with really excellent marks, Remnant 2 also took home an eloquent 9/10 assigned to it by IGN, which apparently really appreciated this very much sequel.
The in-game action
The video you find above eloquently shows some of the merits of Remnant 2, which at first seems to almost mention The Last of Us, only to then bring into play the shooter mechanics that characterize the series and introduce the monstrous enemies that we will face during the campaign.
As mentioned, there are twists and turns: the two initial characters are saved at the climax by a second couple and this is how the cooperative of Remnant 2, undoubtedly one of the most interesting and effective features of the game.
