With a million sales to its name already, a lot of people are playing Remnant 2 right now, and developer Gunfire Games has confirmed its currently figuring out a way to give all of them the opportunity to play together, regardless of platform, through crossplay – meaning everybody’s pool of potential co-op partners could soon get a whole lot bigger.

That’s according to Remnant 2 director and Gunfire Games president David Adams, who shared the news during a recent AMA (Ask Me Anything) Q&A session on Reddit.

“Yes, we are looking at it,” Adams explained when asked if crossplay was something Remnant 2 might get in the future. “There are issues with the different platforms and what they require in order to allow crossplay,” he continued, “but it is being actively worked on.”

Digital Foundry takes a look at Remnant 2 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Even without crossplay to think about, Gunfire has had a busy few weeks following Remnant 2’s launch; First came the celebrations after the procedurally generated fantasy shooter surpassed 1m sales, and then came Remnant 2’s first major patch, targeting the likes of performance and stability. In between all that, the developer delighted players with a sneaky secret class hidden within the game’s code, left specifically for data miners to find.

And, of course, there’s the critical reception Remnant 2 has enjoyed too. Eurogamer contributor Vikki Blake, for instance, liked the game a lot, calling it an “ambitious sequel stuffed with delightful – and deadly – surprises” in her 4/5 review. “All I want to do is get back in there and explore,” she added, “and that can only be a good sign, right?”