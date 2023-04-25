The new trailer Of Remant 2 features new elements of the game setting, in this case the world of Dranswhich has merged with that of the Fae: a union that has generated great chaos and confusion.

After the video dedicated to the world of Yaesha, Remnant 2 therefore continues to reveal elements of a lore that promises to be not only rich but also quite fascinating, made up of disturbing places and mysterious creatures.

“The once human-like Drans have formed a hive mind and are easily subject to fits of frenzy, while Fae society has lost its direction and is obsessed with an unending thirst for the life force of the Drans,” it reads. the description of the trailer.

“The Awakened Dran, those who remained unchanged after the merger, are considered troublemakers by the rest of dran society and have been punished for speaking out against the chaos. The fae nobility rest restless in their chambers, while the banquet halls they are full of rotten food.”

“The merging of these two worlds has created a dystopian landscape that makes many wonder if things will ever go back to the way they were.” We’ll find out later this year, when Remnant 2 makes its debut on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.