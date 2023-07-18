If you have read our special with everything we know about Remnant 2, you will already have an idea of ​​the experience that this second chapter will try to offer, focusing even more convincingly on procedural systems but maintaining a coherence in design.

Remant 2 is the protagonist of a panoramic trailer which illustrates the various features of the new survival shooter developed by Gunfire Games out in a few days on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

New enemies, new mechanics

As the trailer also reveals, Remnant 2 will see us face off new enemies with a particularly creepy appearance and will count on a different structure, which includes an extended class system and an even wider arsenal in order to add variety to the fights.

It will of course remain intact hardcore formula that also characterized the original Remnant: From the Ashes and that here too will continually try to wear us down, testing our skills as we explore the dark game world alone or in cooperative with friends.

