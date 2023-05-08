Gearbox Publishing and the developers at Gunfire Games have released a new trailer Of Remant 2 dedicated to the world of Faethus offering a cross-section of the lore and the evocative settings that we will visit alone or in the company of other players during the adventure.

With the previous trailer we learned of the chaotic fusion between the world of the Fae and the Dran, offering us a cross-section of the latter population. In today’s video instead we find out more about the Fae, whose company apparently it is fallen from grace after the merging of the worlds and is now starved of the life force of their “unwanted housemates”.

“The noble Fae rest restless in their halls. Their society has lost its address and is plagued by an unending thirst for the life force of the Dran. Wander what has become the Fae world after the merger on Losomn,” reads the official description.

“The merging of the worlds of Dran and Fae into one has caused chaos and confusion. The once human-like Dran have formed a hive mind and are easily subject to fits of frenzy, while Fae society has lost its direction and it is obsessed with an unending thirst for the life force of the Drans.The Awakened Drans, those who remained unchanged after the merger, are considered troublemakers by the rest of Dran society and have been punished for speaking out against the chaos. she rests restless in her chambers, while the banquet halls are filled with rotten food. The merging of these two worlds has created a dystopian landscape that makes many wonder if their worlds will ever go back to the way they were before.”

Coming soon to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S during the course of thesummer 2023, Remnant 2 is a single-player or team-up third-person shooter, sequel to Remnant: From the Ashes. If you want to know more, here’s our special with everything we know about Remnant 2.