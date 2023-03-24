Gunfire Games has released a new trailer for Remnant 2: it’s a 9-minute gameplay video in which we can see the new game environments and various classes of our characters. This is a “pre-alpha” release, so you shouldn’t consider what’s shown as final.

In this video we see Yaesha, a swampy area within a thick jungle. This is just one of the many environments in Remnant 2, which we recall will vary from game to game thanks to procedural generation. In the first segment we see the area known in English as “The Forbidden Grove” and a character using the class Handlerswhich allows the player to use a canine ally that can be commanded to attack enemies. The dog has its own hit points and can perform various functions, with defensive, healing or more offensive effects.

Remnant 2 also features the Challenger Archetype, a kind of tank that has weapons with high offensive potential such as grenade launchers, as well as a revolver and a large sword. In this section we see The Lament area.

Finally, the Remnant 2 video shows us the Gunslinger which allows you to use a shotgun, a melee weapon, and a high-rate-of-fire pistol. In the conclusion the player meets the boss of the world: Mother Mind. The area around the boss changes during battle, forcing the player to balance attacks and movement.

Recall that Remnant 2 will arrive this summer on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.