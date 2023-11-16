Remnant 2 by Gunfire Games, published by Gearbox Publishing, has sold more than two million copies, for approximately SEK 700 million in net revenue in Q2 of the current fiscal year. At the current exchange rate they make more than 61 million dollars; an excellent figure, considering that we are not talking about a huge production.

The second Remnant result comes in a fiscal quarter that saw Embracer Group game sales drop 5%, with overall revenues of SEK 1.4 billion. Among the titles that have disappointed expectations, PayDay 3 certainly stands out, developed by Starbreeze Studios, which however is expected to make a positive contribution to the results of the current fiscal year.